Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav lauds 'promising start' in seat-sharing talks with Congress

Addressing the urgency of finalizing seat allocations, Yadav emphasized the need for swift decision-making, particularly as the BJP initiates election preparations in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday (January 27) expressed optimism about the initial stages of seat-sharing talks with the Congress within the I.N.D.I.A. alliance. Amidst uncertainties surrounding the alliance, including speculations of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential shift to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opting for an independent path in Punjab, Yadav highlighted the positive start to discussions.

Taking to X, Yadav said, "Our amicable alliance with Congress on 11 strong seats is off to a promising start... This trend will continue to progress with the dynamics of victory."

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: BJP releases list of in-charges of 23 states

Addressing the urgency of finalizing seat allocations, Yadav emphasized the need for swift decision-making, particularly as the BJP initiates election preparations in Uttar Pradesh. He remarked, "The BJP has conducted all its programs in Uttar Pradesh with an eye on the elections. Therefore, there should be no delay in the alliance as well. The I.N.D.I.A. will show the way to the BJP."

Yadav underscored a straightforward strategy for seat allocation, stating, "It's time to allocate seats so that all candidates can mobilize for election campaigning in their respective constituencies. Our strategy is simple – whoever can win the elections should be given the ticket."

Acknowledging the delay in seat-sharing discussions with the Congress, Yadav assured flexibility, saying, "The distribution of seats is taking longer than expected. If we need to adjust the number of seats, we are prepared to do so, keeping in mind the representation of the PDA (Pichhda (backward), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (minority))."

Lok Sabha Elections 2023: NDA's Kerala padyatra kicks off from Kasaragod

Commenting on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, Yadav expressed concerns about inclusive participation and suggested that seat allocations could enhance support from other parties. He stated, "This is the time for seat allocations. If the seats are allocated, Congress can garner support from other parties as well. If invited, the SP will consider participating in the Yatra."

Responding to speculations about Nitish Kumar's potential move to the NDA, Yadav defended the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, stating, "Nitish Kumar is a strong leader of the I.N.D.I.A. If he remains with the alliance, he could become the Prime Minister face. In the I.N.D.I.A., anyone could become the PM if they secure the numbers, unlike the NDA, which has a predetermined name."

In a call to action, Yadav urged the Congress to take responsibility for involving smaller parties in the alliance, stating, "The alliance is not just about seats; it's about victory."