2024 Lok Sabha Elections: BJP releases list of in-charges of 23 states

The comprehensive list includes appointees for in-charge and co-in-charge roles in 23 states, with notable names assigned for key states such as Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled the roster of state in-charges for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This comprehensive list encompasses appointees for the roles of in-charges and co-in-charges across 23 states.

Notable states such as Uttar Pradesh (UP), Madhya Pradesh (MP), and West Bengal are included in this announcement.

Baijayant Panda has been designated as the in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, while Mangal Pandey assumes the role of in-charge in West Bengal.

The list comes days after the launch of a 2-minute 10-second video song titled 'Tabhi toh sab Modi ko chunte' (That's why people choose Modi). This election song highlights various government schemes initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, including Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Har Ghar Nal Scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Additionally, on January 25, PM Modi virtually addressed young voters, emphasizing the pivotal role their votes play in determining India's future direction.

During this virtual interaction, organized by the youth wing of the ruling BJP, PM Modi expressed his commitment to steering the country's development over the next 25 years, akin to the responsibility shouldered by the youth preceding Independence. Reflecting on the challenging circumstances a decade ago, he asserted that positive transformations have occurred.

PM Modi highlighted the current discourse on possibilities that the generation preceding 2014 had given up hope on, citing substantial progress in infrastructure, digital initiatives, and support for startups, offering limitless opportunities for the youth. In a veiled critique of the Opposition alliance, PM Modi emphasized the significant decisions made under his stable and strong majority government in the past decade, including the removal of Article 370, GST rollout, women's reservation in Lok Sabha and assemblies, and the abolition of instant triple talaq among Muslims.

As India gears up for the upcoming polls, PM Modi seeks a third term. The BJP, which secured an absolute majority with 282 seats in 2014 and increased its influence to 303 seats in 2019, aims to maintain its political dominance in the world's largest democracy.

Follow the Asianet Newsable channel on WhatsApp