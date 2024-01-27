Lok Sabha Elections 2023: NDA's Kerala padyatra kicks off from Kasaragod

Inaugurated by BJP President JP Nadda and led by NDA State Chairman K Surendran, the march aims to engage with religious, social, and cultural leaders, as well as beneficiaries of central schemes. The Padayatra, spanning various Lok Sabha constituencies, will showcase the NDA's development agenda.

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Kerala initiated an extensive statewide padyatra on Saturday, set to span a month. BJP President JP Nadda inaugurated the march in Kasaragod district on January 27. Led by NDA State Chairman K Surendran, the Kerala Padayatra commenced its journey from Kasargod. Throughout the march, Surendran will engage with religious and social leaders, as well as cultural icons. Interactions with beneficiaries of various central schemes are also on the agenda.

The kick-off involved Surendran's visit to the Madhur temple, with upcoming events including a gathering of religious and cultural leaders in the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. The march is scheduled to traverse Kannur on January 29, Wayanad on January 30, and Vadakara on January 31.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to inaugurate the Thiruvananthapuram leg of the Padayatra on February 12, as per a BJP statement. The month-long march is set to conclude in Palakkad district on February 27. Each day of the Padayatra will witness the inauguration by various union ministers and national leaders, according to the statement.

The Padayatra's route will encompass the Attingal, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituencies from February 3 to 7, followed by Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Thiruvananthapuram from February 9 to 12. Idukki will be covered on February 14, Chalakudy on February 15, and the constituencies of Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Alathur between February 19 and 21. Surendran is scheduled to visit Ponnani on February 23, Ernakulam on February 24, and Thrissur on February 26.

The discussions during the Padayatra will focus on development issues in each constituency, with special help desks set up at each meeting to facilitate public participation in various development initiatives and Union government schemes.

The NDA's development agenda will be prominently featured and showcased at the rally, according to the BJP statement.