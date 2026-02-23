AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the DMK government as a 'failure model' and unveiled a 'welfare blitz' of populist promises, including ₹2,000/month for women, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

EPS Unveils 'Welfare Blitz', Slams DMK's 'Failure Model'

AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, blending sharp financial allegations with a sweeping 'welfare blitz' aimed at the upcoming elections. Addressing party workers and supporters, the AIADMK General Secretary urged voters to support AIADMK and its allies for a decisive mandate, calling the DMK government a "failure model." To counter the "failure model" of the DMK, Palaniswami unveiled an extensive list of populist promises designed to appeal to almost every major demographic in the state, ₹2,000/month for heads of families & subsidised two-wheelers, free bus travel (matching/expanding current schemes for women), extension of rural employment scheme to 150 days. He also promised housing for the poor and Pongal/Deepavali welfare measures, subsidies for auto drivers and small traders, waiver of certain cooperative bank loans and insurance schemes for Jallikattu participants and bulls.

"If voted to power, the party would provide Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of families, extend the rural employment scheme to 150 days, offer free bus travel for men, provide housing for the poor, subsidise two-wheelers for women, waive certain cooperative bank loans, and implement insurance schemes for Jallikattu participants and bulls. I also promise Pongal and Deepavali welfare measures and subsidies for auto drivers and small traders. DMK government is a "failure model", I urged voters to support AIADMK and its allies in the upcoming elections and ensure a decisive mandate," he said.

Financial Allegations and Transparency Challenge

Palaniswami publicly questioned the legitimacy of these funds, asking if the money had been "earned legitimately," effectively challenging the Chief Minister to a transparency showdown. "Rs 8,000 crores is present in 'Stalin Trust'. Has the money been earned legitimately?" he said.

Accusations of Mismanagement and Broken Promises

EPS framed the DMK's tenure as a period of economic mismanagement and broken promises, alleging that the state's debt has risen to Rs 5 lakh crore under DMK rule He highlighted that Tamil Nadu's total debt--which was $₹4.85$ lakh crore in 2021--has surged to ₹5 lakh crore under the current regime. He argued that the DMK has effectively turned the citizens of Tamil Nadu into debtors.

Palaniswami accused Stalin of having "no moral right" to discuss betrayal, claiming the DMK has failed to deliver on promises made to farmers, government employees, nurses, and students. "Stalin has no moral right to speak about betrayal. DMK deceived various sections of society, including government employees, farmers, nurses and students. Tamil Nadu's total debt, which stood at Rs 4.85 lakh crore until 2021, has risen to Rs 5 lakh crore under the DMK regime. The people have been turned into debtors," he said.

Tamil Nadu's Evolving Political Landscape

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)