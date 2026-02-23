A massive fire broke out at a plastic sack manufacturing factory in Hapur's Dhaulana area on Sunday evening. Fire tenders from Hapur and Ghaziabad were deployed to the scene. The fire has been brought under control, and no casualties were reported.

Fire Department Responds

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Hapur Ajay Sharma said that the fire department received information about the blaze at around 7:20 pm. "At about 7.20 pm, Fire Station MG Road received information about a fire at RRK Polymers Factory. Fire vehicles reached the spot. The fire was massive. Plastic sacks are manufactured here and the fire had spread to their second unit too. Three fire vehicles from Ghaziabad and Hapur, and three from Ghaziabad were asked for here. Fire has been brought under control to some extent. No injuries or casualties have been reported. Fire will be extinguished soon", he said.

Additional Fire Tenders Requisitioned

No Casualties Reported

