A viral Reddit video showing the Varanasi ropeway swinging violently has sparked serious safety concerns and public anger. Many users questioned how a Rs 815 crore urban ropeway could shake so badly, especially during wind and monsoon months.

A video shared on Reddit has triggered a massive debate about safety, public money, and urban planning in India. The video shows a cabin of the upcoming Varanasi ropeway swinging sharply from side to side in strong wind. The post was captioned sarcastically, 'Japan has bullet train, China has Maglev, we have Rs 800 crore worth…', before cutting to the visibly shaking ropeway.

In the viral video, a man filming the scene questions how anyone could sit inside such a cabin if it swings so violently. Speaking in Hindi, he repeatedly calls it dangerous, saying that a person riding it would be risking their life. He also worries about the cabin falling on people below and asks how such a project could cost hundreds of crores of rupees.

Disclaimer: Asianet News English cannot independently verify the authenticity, date, or location of the viral video.

The ropeway shown is allegedly part of the Varanasi ropeway project, India's first urban public transport ropeway. While the project has been promoted as a solution to traffic congestion in the holy city, the viral video has made many people question whether it is safe, sensible, or worth the cost.

How Reddit users reacted: fear, anger and dark humour

The Reddit comment section quickly filled with strong reactions. Many users described the ropeway as frightening and unsafe. Some called it a 'swinging death bell' and said they would not go anywhere near it, let alone ride it. Others joked that it felt like a near-death experience or an adventure sport rather than public transport.

Dark humour was common. Several users compared the ropeway to an amusement park ride and said there was no need to build a separate thrill park if this already existed. Some sarcastically called it a 'population control machine' or a 'ropeway to heaven'.

At the same time, there was clear anger. Many users accused the government of corruption and poor planning. Words like 'vanity project', 'show-off', and 'money swallowed' appeared again and again. A number of comments suggested that the ropeway was built mainly to look flashy and impress voters, rather than to genuinely solve traffic problems.

Questions over safety during wind and monsoon months

One of the biggest concerns raised was about weather conditions. Several commenters pointed out that for at least three months a year, during the windy and monsoon season, the ropeway could become unusable. They argued that if the cabins swing this much in ordinary wind, they may not survive a strong storm.

People also worried about the safety of those not using the ropeway. Since it runs above busy city roads, a failure could put pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers at risk. As one user said, it is not only the rider whose life is in danger, but also anyone passing below.

Some users said they had already lost trust in public safety standards in India, and the video only strengthened their fears.

Cost debate: Rs 800 crore and public anger

The cost of the project became a major talking point. Many users compared the ropeway's price to other national achievements. One comment highlighted that India’s Chandrayaan space mission was completed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore, far less than the ropeway's total cost.

According to official information, the Varanasi ropeway project costs Rs 815.58 crore. This amount includes construction as well as 25 years of operation and maintenance.

For many people online, these numbers were shocking. They argued that spending such a large amount on a short 3.8 km stretch of ropeway made no sense, especially when the city struggles with basic public transport issues.

What the Makers said about the viral ropeway video

Officials from the company building the Varanasi ropeway have dismissed fears raised by the viral video. Speaking to News18 over the phone, company PRO Manoj Kumar said the video showing the gondola swinging in the air is being misunderstood. He explained that the ropeway is currently undergoing testing at different stages, and the movement seen in the video is part of routine safety, security and technical testing.

Manoj Kumar said the claims about very strong winds are not true. He pointed out that in the video, flags on nearby flyovers are not fluttering strongly, which shows the wind speed is normal. He added that the ropeway is designed to operate safely even at wind speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. During storms or extreme weather, operations will be stopped as a precaution.

He also said all ropeway towers have sensor-based alarm systems. These sensors alert the control room in advance, allowing operations to be paused and passengers kept safely at stations.

Is a ropeway the right solution for Varanasi?

Varanasi is known for its extremely narrow lanes, heavy footfall, and constant traffic jams, especially around areas like Godowlia, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and Dashashwamedh Ghat. Supporters of the project argue that a ropeway makes sense because building a metro, monorail, or wide roads would require large-scale demolition and land acquisition.

One Reddit user defended the idea, saying ropeways are not only for hilly areas. They pointed out that 'Singapore has a ropeway connecting the main island to Sentosa Island'. According to this view, the Varanasi ropeway could help people avoid surface traffic and reach crowded religious areas faster.

However, many others strongly disagreed. Critics argued that a ropeway carrying small cabins with limited capacity cannot meaningfully reduce traffic in a city like Varanasi. They said even a basic bus system, if planned properly, could carry far more people without the risks seen in the video.

Several users questioned how three ropeway lines, each moving slowly and carrying a small number of passengers, could compete with buses, trams, or a light metro. Some pointed out that trams in European cities or dedicated bus lanes would have been more practical.

Varanasi ropeway project details

The foundation stone of the Varanasi ropeway was laid on 24 March 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project is being promoted as India's first public transport ropeway.

The ropeway will run from Varanasi Junction to Godowlia, with intermediate stations at Vidyapeeth and Rath Yatra. In total, there are five stations and 29 towers along the 3.8 km route. Godowlia is described as a technical station.

Officials have said that the ropeway will help local residents, tourists, and pilgrims reach major destinations such as the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Dashashwamedh Ghat more easily. The state government had instructed that construction of all five stations be completed by December 31, 2025, with close monitoring of work quality.

The project authorities say the ropeway uses European standard safety equipment. They also say that commercial activities will be developed across about two lakh square feet at the stations. According to officials, this will boost tourism, create jobs, and support economic development in Kashi.

Commercial operations are expected to begin in May 2026.