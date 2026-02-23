A part of a railway overbridge on National Highway 45 in Jabalpur collapsed during maintenance. Traffic has been diverted to alternate routes, with police ensuring smooth flow. No casualties were reported in the incident, which occurred near Shahpura.

Traffic has been diverted from National Highway 45 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, following a portion of the railway overbridge collapsed. Shahpura Police Station Incharge Pravin Kumar stated that vehicles are being redirected, and traffic is running smoothly despite the blockage. "Vehicles have been diverted from the National Highway... Traffic is running smoothly... Due to the traffic blockage on the National Highway, we had to start the diversion", he said.

Authorities are managing the situation, and alternate routes have been established to minimise disruptions. Police officials are monitoring the situation on the ground and ensuring that traffic flow remains unaffected through the alternate routes.

Collapse During Maintenance Work

Earlier on Sunday, a section of the railway overbridge on National Highway 45 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, collapsed during ongoing maintenance work. The incident occurred near Shahpura, causing significant traffic disruption.

According to Rakesh More, Divisional Manager of Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, the contractor's liability period hadn't expired, and traffic was restricted to one portion of the bridge. "This took place near Shahpura, on National Highway 45, during the ongoing maintenance work... There was no handover since the contractor's liability period has not expired... Traffic was operating only on one portion, and now the other portion has also been damaged", he told ANI.

No casualties were reported, but the collapse raises concerns about infrastructure safety. Authorities have diverted traffic and initiated investigations. Further details are awaited. (ANI)