A Hyderabad man alleged on Reddit that Swiggy delivery agents assaulted him during a late-night delivery and fled with his food. While many urged him to call police, he faced heavy trolling for posting online instead. The case sparked a wider debate.

A disturbing post on Reddit has triggered a heated debate in Hyderabad's online community, not only about delivery safety but also about how victims are treated when they speak up. A Reddit user, who goes by the name Happy_Guava6762, alleged that he was brutally assaulted by Swiggy delivery agents during a late-night food delivery in the city. What followed, however, was not just shock and sympathy. The man also faced widespread trolling and harsh criticism for choosing to post on Reddit instead of calling the police immediately.

The incident took place around 1:30 am on January 6 in Amberpet, near the Central Police Lines (CPL), an area allegedly known for a heavy police presence. The user shared a detailed account of what he said happened, along with later edits explaining his actions and state of mind after the assault.

What the Reddit user says happened

According to the post, the user had placed a food order through Swiggy around 1:30 am. Before reaching his location, the delivery agent called him twice asking for the delivery OTP. The user said he refused to share the OTP over the phone, which is standard safety advice given by food delivery platforms.

When the delivery agents arrived, the user shared the OTP in person. At that point, he noticed what he felt was odd behaviour. The delivery agents allegedly pretended that the name on the order was incorrect. The user later speculated that this may have been a way for them to pause, look around, and check if anyone else was present on the street.

One of the men, who was riding the moped, handed over the food. As the user thanked them and turned away, the second man, who was sitting behind on the vehicle, suddenly attacked him from behind.

'Did you think we were going to run away?'

In his Reddit post, the user said the attacker grabbed him and made a mocking remark, saying, “Did you think we were going to run away with your food?” Immediately after this, the man allegedly started punching him repeatedly on the face.

The user claimed that the delivery agent who handed over the food tried to stop his partner, but failed. The assault continued until the attacker landed five to six punches and then kicked the user, causing him to fall to the ground.

While he was on the ground, the food packet fell. The two men then picked up the food and fled the scene on their moped. The user said he was left with visible bruises on his face and was in pain and shock.

He added that he had ordered food late at night for years in different cities but had never experienced anything like this before.

Immediate aftermath: Pain, shock and confusion

Soon after posting, the user began receiving hundreds of comments. Many people urged him to immediately call the police by dialling 100. Others told him to go to a hospital, especially as he said he felt disoriented and suspected he might have a concussion.

The user responded that the incident had happened only about 30 minutes before he posted. He said he was injured, in pain, and not in a mental state to deal with police procedures in the middle of the night. He also questioned what immediate action the police could take when he only had a delivery agent’s name and order ID.

He said he chose to tend to his injuries first, get some rest, and approach the police in the morning.

Online backlash: 'Why are you on Reddit?'

As the discussion grew, a clear pattern emerged. While some users expressed sympathy and concern, a large number criticised and mocked the victim. Many questioned why his “first instinct” was to post on Reddit instead of calling the police.

Some comments were harsh and insulting, calling him irresponsible, stupid, or accusing him of seeking attention. Others suggested the post was fake or 'rage bait'. A few users even mocked him for not going to the hospital immediately, saying that posting online while possibly concussed made no sense.

One comment bluntly said that if he did not report the attackers, he was allowing them to harm others. Another claimed that not calling the police immediately deserved a 'Darwin award'.

The user pushed back strongly against these reactions.

The victim defends his decision

In multiple edits and replies, Happy_Guava6762 explained his reasoning in detail. He asked commenters to show empathy and think from the point of view of someone who had just been assaulted.

He said the first priority after being injured was first aid and tending to bruises, not chasing police or customer support calls at 2 am. He also pointed out that he lives alone and had no one to take him to a hospital late at night.

The user argued that calling the police immediately would only add stress, ruin his sleep, and might not lead to any real action at that hour. He said reporting the incident in the morning was a reasonable choice.

Later, he revealed that he had spoken to a lawyer and a couple of police officers. According to him, they were not hopeful of any strong outcome without concrete evidence such as CCTV footage or medical reports. He was also warned that the delivery agent could file counter-accusations, making it his word against theirs.

Based on this advice, he said he decided not to pursue the case further for the sake of his mental peace.

Swiggy's response and platform criticism

The user confirmed that he reported the incident to Swiggy as soon as possible, as it could be done easily on the phone. Later, he said Swiggy support escalated the issue, assured him that action would be taken against the delivery agent, and advised him to contact local authorities.

However, the user also expressed frustration. He said Swiggy support was not responsive immediately after the incident. He also claimed that a separate Swiggy-related subreddit seemed to be overrun by company employees, where his post received little attention and was mocked.

Several commenters pointed out that Swiggy has full delivery records, including agent details and phone numbers, and can share them with the police during an investigation.

Location raises more questions

When asked where the incident occurred, the user said it happened in Amberpet near the Central Police Lines. This detail surprised many readers, as the area is known to have frequent police movement.

Some users said this made the incident even more worrying, while others questioned how such an assault could happen in a location surrounded by police infrastructure.

A wider debate on victim blaming

Beyond the specific case, the Reddit thread opened up a larger conversation about victim blaming and online behaviour. Many users focused less on the assault itself and more on judging how the victim reacted.

Supporters argued that trauma affects decision-making and that not everyone reacts the same way after a violent incident. They said shaming someone for not following a 'perfect' response only discourages victims from speaking out.

Critics, however, maintained that immediate reporting is crucial for justice and public safety, and that delays weaken cases.

An unresolved case and unanswered questions

As of the latest updates shared by the user, no police case has moved forward. The user said he chose not to continue pursuing legal action after speaking to legal and police sources, citing lack of evidence and the emotional toll.

The identities of the delivery agents involved remain unclear, and there is no public confirmation of any disciplinary action taken.

The alleged assault, combined with the harsh online response, has left many readers unsettled. For some, it raised serious concerns about late-night delivery safety. For others, it highlighted how quickly public sympathy can turn into blame.