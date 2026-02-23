A case has been registered against a Malviya Nagar couple for allegedly racially abusing and criminally intimidating three women tenants from the North-East. The FIR is lodged under relevant BNS sections for insult, intimidation, and promoting enmity.

FIR Lodged Against Couple

A case has been registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station in South Delhi against two residents for allegedly racially abusing and criminally intimidating three women tenants from the North-Eastern region, police said.

According to officials, the FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) about intentional insult, criminal intimidation, promoting enmity, and acts done with common intention. The FIR at PS Malviya Nagar has been registered under BNS Section 79 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and Section 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.)

The accused have been identified as Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain, residents of Malviya Nagar.

Dispute Over Dust Leads to Abuse

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, 2026, at approximately 3:30 PM. Three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, were overseeing electrical installation work in their flat. As an electrician began drilling, dust from the construction allegedly filtered down into the premises of the neighbours living below.

This minor environmental grievance quickly turned into a volatile confrontation when the residents of the lower flat--identified as Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain--went upstairs to confront the tenants. The complainants alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported. The police will take further legal action as per law.