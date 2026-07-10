A government primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended and arrested after allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 14-year-old boy, prompting swift action by both the police and the Basic Education Department.

A government primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended and arrested after allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 14-year-old boy, prompting swift action by both the police and the Basic Education Department. The accused, Ghulam Mustafa alias Pappu (50), was posted at the government primary school in Sisotar village.

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District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Manish Singh said the teacher was suspended on Thursday after the allegations surfaced. He added that a disciplinary inquiry has also been ordered into the matter.

"Strict action will be taken against the accused teacher after the inquiry report is received," Singh said.

According to police, the incident allegedly took place on July 5 when Mustafa called the boy to his house on the pretext of assigning him some work. Once the teenager reached the house, the accused allegedly locked the door and attempted to sexually assault him.

Based on the minor's written complaint, police registered a case against Mustafa under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to PTI, police arrested the accused teacher on Monday. After completing the required legal formalities, he was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.