The body of a 28-year-old pregnant woman was exhumed from her grave on Sunday and sent for a postmortem after her father alleged that she was murdered over persistent dowry demands in Uttar Pradesh.

The body of a 28-year-old pregnant woman was exhumed from her grave on Sunday and sent for a postmortem after her father alleged that she was murdered over persistent dowry demands in Uttar Pradesh. Police have registered a case against the woman's husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law under provisions related to dowry death, officials confirmed.

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According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, his daughter was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws over repeated demands for dowry. He further claimed that her body was buried in the village graveyard on June 29 without informing the police.

Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh said the body of the woman, a resident of Riyawali village under the Ratanpuri police station limits, was exhumed on the orders of the district magistrate in the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate and under tight police security.

According to news agency PTI, police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.

The woman had married on March 11, 2023. Her father alleged that she had been subjected to repeated harassment by her husband and her in-laws over dowry demands, allegations are now at the centre of the ongoing investigation.