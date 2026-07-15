AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel has submitted his report on Punjab Congress, recommending Amrinder Singh Raja Warring continue as state president. This comes amid opposition from former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who is seeking a leadership change.

Bhupesh Baghel's Report Backs Raja Warring as Punjab Congress Chief

Amid differences in the Punjab Congress, Bhupesh Baghel, who is AICC in-charge of Punjab, has submitted his report to KC Venugopal, General Secretary (Organization) of the party. According to sources, the report suggests retaining Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the state president, noting that 25 out of 29 district presidents and four out of seven MPs from Punjab support him.

After meeting Venugopal in Delhi, Baghel signalled that there would be no leadership change in Punjab. "This isn't child's play," he said. Bhagel had made a similar statement in Chandigarh.

Punjab is expected to go to the polls early last year and Congress is gearing up its preparations for the polls. The Congress leadership had announced on July 1 that Raja Warring would continue as the Punjab Congress president.

Dissent Led by Channi

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been opposing this decision and is seeking a leadership change. Some senior leaders have also joined Channi in the campaign.

Following the announcement of the new Congress team for the assembly elections, Baghel spent six days in Chandigarh and met several leaders. On the final day, he met with the disgruntled leaders led by Channi. He has now submitted his report to the party leadership.

High Command Weighs Options Amidst Infighting

With a significant section of senior Punjab Congress leaders seeking leadership change in the state, it is believed that the Congress high command is considering various options.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met party President Mallikarjun Kharge. Venugopal was also present at the meeting. Amid demands by a section for leadership change in Punjab, Venugopal on Wednesday morning met Pratap Singh Bajwa, Congress Legislature Party leader in the Punjab assembly. This meeting took place before he met with Baghel.

AAP, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal have also geared up their preparations for the Punjab assembly polls. AAP won the 2022 polls with a sizeable majority and formed its first government in the border state by ousting Congress from power. (ANI)