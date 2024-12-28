UP woman jumps in front of train after frequent fights with husband over her Instagram reel addiction, dies

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide after repeated arguments with her husband over her alleged addiction to making Instagram reels, in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district on Thursday.

UP woman jumps in front of train after frequent fights with husband over her Instagram reel addiction, dies shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman reportedly died by suicide after repeated arguments with her husband over her alleged addiction to making Instagram reels, in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district on Thursday. According to a report by NDTV, the woman identified as Zulekha, reportedly jumped in front of a moving train on Mahoba-Khajuraho railway tracks, around 1.5 km away from her husband Shafiq's house in Ladpur village in Kulpahar area. 

Zulekha's body was recovered from the tracks by the police on Friday morning.

A probe into the incident revealed that Shafiq and Zulekha had tied the knot seven months ago.

The couple, however, often argued and fought as Shafiq did not like his wife being constantly glued to Instagram, where she made and uploaded reels.

Also read: MP SHOCKER! Man stabs neighbour 18 times, slits throat in broad daylight; brutal murder caught on CCTV (WATCH)

According to Shafiq, a fresh argument broke out on Thursday evening when he found Zulekha shooting a video, instead of preparing dinner, in the kitchen. 

"I then asked her to stop making reels. She did not listen and got upset. Later, I went to sleep. I suddenly woke up and saw her missing. I searched for her everywhere but could not find her. I approached the police for help. This morning, they found her body on the railway tracks," he told the media.

Police said it is suspected that Zulekha died by suicide. 

Further investigation is underway.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SHOCKING! 14-year-old UP girl pregnant after being raped by grandfather, father and uncle, accused arrested dmn

SHOCKING! 14-year-old UP girl pregnant after being allegedly raped by grandfather, father and uncle

Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute shk

Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute

Govt agreed to memorial to honour Manmohan Singh, Congress now playing politics: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi shk

Govt agreed to memorial to honour Manmohan Singh, Congress now playing politics: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi

Hair removal cream, shampoo: Woman prisoners in MP to get hygiene products from New Year 2025 shk

Hair removal cream, shampoo: Woman prisoners in MP to get hygiene products from New Year 2025

Kerala: 14 convicted, 10 acquitted in Periya twin murder case sentencing set for January 1 dmn

Kerala: 14 convicted, 10 acquitted in Periya twin murder case; sentencing set for January 1

Recent Stories

Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt ATG

'Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt

SHOCKING! 14-year-old UP girl pregnant after being raped by grandfather, father and uncle, accused arrested dmn

SHOCKING! 14-year-old UP girl pregnant after being allegedly raped by grandfather, father and uncle

Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute shk

Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute

PHOTOS Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks RBA

(PHOTOS) Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks

PHOTOS Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks RBA

(PHOTOS) Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon