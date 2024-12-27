MP SHOCKER! Man stabs neighbour 18 times, slits throat in broad daylight; brutal murder caught on CCTV (WATCH)

In a chilling incident, a 24-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death by his neighbour in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Friday afternoon. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV.

In a chilling incident, a 24-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death by his neighbour in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Friday afternoon. The victim, Vinod Rathore, was brutally murdered in broad daylight as the attacker not only stabbed him 18 times but also slit his throat, leading to his death on the spot. Upon receiving information, the police took possession of the deceased's body, sent it to the mortuary, and a manhunt was launched for the accused.

Horrific murder caught on CCTV

CCTV footage of the murder has also gone viral. The footage shows the main accused, Pramod Sai Yadav, pushing Vinod Rathore from behind. When Vinod fell to the ground, Pramod launched a frenzied attack, stabbing him repeatedly, at least 18 times, and finally slitting his throat.

Locals witness the murder and even pass by but no one tries to intervene.

During the investigation, the police found that the attacker, Pramod Sai Yadav, was not a stranger but Vinod Rathore's neighbor. According to the police, Vinod worked as a waiter at Gurukripa Hotel and lived with his mother, Prabha, in the Ganesh Nagar area. He had a previous dispute with Pramod.

Vinod Rathore's cousin, Nirbhay Rathore, said that Vinod's house was only 500 meters away from the crime scene. Only his mother, who works at a readymade clothing store, survives him. They lived there as mother and son. His father, Shiv Narayan, had already passed away.

After the murder, Pramod fled to his home, but locals apprehended him and handed him over to the police. ACP Sonu Dabar stated that the accused is in custody and is being interrogated.

The police have registered a murder case and initiated an investigation.

