Wondering if your city will cross the 40-degree mark? Here's the latest weather update for Uttar Pradesh on June 14, 2026. Find out what's in store for Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, and other cities, and whether you can expect any rain or just more heat until June 19.

UP Weather Today: Uttar Pradesh is set to sizzle on June 14, 2026, with mostly dry and hot weather on the cards. Most districts will have clear skies, but some areas might see light clouds and a bit of drizzle with thunder. The good news is that the weather department hasn't issued any warnings for any district yet. However, get ready for the heat, as temperatures in many cities could cross 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days, making it hot and humid.

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Some Relief in West UP, but Heat Remains

Western Uttar Pradesh might get some slight relief, but the heat is here to stay. In Agra, the maximum temperature is expected to be 35 degrees and the minimum 24 degrees Celsius today, with mostly clear skies. There's a chance of cloudy weather and light rain or thunder on June 15. Meerut will be relatively cooler than other major cities, with temperatures between 32 and 25 degrees. However, Hapur could see the mercury touch 41 degrees. Some light rain and thunder are possible there around June 19.

Heat to Rise in Lucknow-Kanpur and Central UP

The heat is set to intensify in Central UP, including Lucknow and Kanpur. The capital, Lucknow, will see a maximum of 39 degrees and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius today. The temperature could even climb to 42 degrees in the next three to four days. Similarly, Kanpur will record 38 degrees today, with a high chance of it reaching 42 degrees by June 17. Banda will also see a steady rise in heat. The temperature, which is 36 degrees today, could hit 43 degrees by June 18, leading to heatwave-like conditions in the Bundelkhand region.

Strong Sun in Purvanchal, Hints of Rain in Some Places

Ayodhya will have clear weather today with the temperature hovering around 35 degrees. By next week, the mercury could touch 41 degrees here. Basti is expected to be one of the hottest districts in the state, with a maximum temperature of 43 degrees today. There are chances of light rain or thunder on June 14 and again between June 18-19. Gonda will also remain hot, with temperatures between 42 and 43 degrees. Cloud cover might increase after June 17, with a possibility of light rain.

How Will Prayagraj and Banaras Fare?

Prayagraj will have clear weather with a temperature of 37 degrees today. In the next few days, the temperature could reach 40 degrees. Meanwhile, Varanasi (Banaras) is expected to have a temperature of 35 degrees today, and the weather will remain mostly clear throughout the week.

The 5-Day Trend

Severe heat is likely to continue across Uttar Pradesh for the next five days. Most districts can expect maximum temperatures between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius. While some districts in Western UP and the Basti-Gonda region in Purvanchal might get some light rain or thundershowers, there are no signs of any major relief from the heat just yet.