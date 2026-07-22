TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has been suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon session. The motion was moved by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal over allegations of indecent behaviour and misogynistic language against women MPs.

Motion to Suspend TMC MP Adopted in Lok Sabha

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday moved a motion in the Lok Sabha seeking the suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for the remaining part of the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, after allegations of indecent behaviour and use of intemperate language against women MPs.

The motion was moved after TDP MP KP Tenneti, who was in the Chair, informed the House that the Speaker had received a written complaint against Banerjee over his alleged conduct and language. The motion was subsequently adopted by the House.

The complaint alleged that Banerjee displayed "unprecedented behaviour" inside Parliament while business was underway and "in his misogynistic manner verbally abused NCPI members and minister Bhupendra Yadav".

Previous Complaints Against Banerjee

Earlier in June, Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and current representative of the NCPI, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had launched a sharp attack on Kalyan Banerjee, demanding his expulsion from the Lok Sabha over allegations of repeated "misogynistic" remarks and misconduct.

Speaking to the ANI regarding Banerjee's conduct, Dastidar labelled him a "habitual offender" and stressed that no one should be exempt from punishment if they repeatedly disrespect women or fellow members of the House. "A habitual offender and a misogynistic person should be punished under the law. If he repeatedly coerced honourable members or any other lady through bad names, behaves badly, he should be punished," Dastidar said.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the expulsion of Banerjee from the Lok Sabha over allegations of repeated verbal abuse, misogynistic remarks and misconduct within the precincts of Parliament.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dastidar, MP from West Bengal's Barasat constituency, referred to an earlier complaint dated May 28, 2026, and sought the Speaker's intervention and "appropriate action" against Banerjee for his alleged conduct. Dastidar had alleged that Banerjee had repeatedly used "objectionable, disrespectful and inappropriate language" against her and other women Members of Parliament during House proceedings. (ANI)