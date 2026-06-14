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Kolkata Weather Today: Relief in Sight as IMD Forecasts Rain in 7 Bengal Districts; Check Here
West Bengal is expected to witness a mix of rain, thunderstorms, and humid conditions today, with several districts in South and North Bengal under weather alerts as the monsoon continues advancing across the region.
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Since the monsoon became active in the state, the weather has been very unpredictable. We're seeing sunny spells, cloudy skies, and sudden downpours. Let's check out today's forecast for Kolkata, South Bengal, and North Bengal.
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The weather department predicts partly cloudy skies for Kolkata and its neighbouring districts today. We can't rule out light to moderate rain with thunderstorms at different times of the day.
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Local clouds could form and create stormy conditions, especially in the afternoon and evening. Weather experts are advising people returning from office to carry an umbrella.
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Several South Bengal districts also have a forecast for scattered rain. Areas in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, Murshidabad, and both 24 Parganas might see rain with thunderstorms. Some places could also experience gusty winds, bringing temporary relief from the heat.
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However, weather experts believe that the muggy feeling won't go away completely because of high humidity in the air, even with the rain. The maximum day temperature might be around normal, but the discomfort from humidity will continue.
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Today, Sunday, Kolkata's weather will be hot and humid. The maximum temperature could be around 35°C to 36°C, and the minimum between 28°C and 29°C. The sky will be partly cloudy, with a chance of light rain or thunderstorms at some point during the day.
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Yesterday (Saturday), Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3°C and a minimum of 28.6°C. Despite the monsoon's arrival, the city continued to experience muggy heat and high humidity.
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On the other hand, North Bengal's weather is likely to be much rainier. Districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.
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Due to heavy downpours in some hilly areas, the possibility of landslides or road damage cannot be ignored. The administration is also keeping a close watch on the water levels of North Bengal's rivers.
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Overall, most districts in the state are likely to see rain today. The forecast predicts scattered thunderstorms in Kolkata and South Bengal, and heavier rainfall in North Bengal. So, it's a good idea to check the latest local weather updates before making any plans for the day.
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