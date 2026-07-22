Delhi government has established District Level Coordination Committees in 13 districts to manage monsoon emergencies like waterlogging. Headed by District Magistrates, these committees will coordinate various agencies to ensure timely responses. Key tasks include monitoring vulnerable areas, desilting drains, and deploying rapid response teams.

Ahead of the peak monsoon season, the Delhi government has announced a major administrative initiative to strengthen the city's preparedness for heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the formation of District Level Coordination Committees (DLCCs) in all 13 districts of the national capital to ensure a faster and more coordinated response to rain-related emergencies.

The move comes amid concerns over recurring waterlogging, traffic congestion and civic disruptions caused by intense rainfall during the monsoon. The newly constituted committees are expected to improve coordination among various government departments and civic agencies responsible for drainage, roads, sanitation and emergency response.

According to the government order, each DLCC will function under the leadership of the respective District Magistrate (DM), who will serve as the chairperson. The committees will include representatives from key departments and agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, power distribution companies, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other concerned authorities.

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The primary objective of these committees is to monitor vulnerable areas, ensure timely desilting of drains, remove encroachments that obstruct water flow, coordinate emergency response during heavy rainfall and minimise disruption to public life. Officials have also been directed to identify waterlogging hotspots, maintain essential equipment and deploy rapid response teams whenever required.

The Delhi government has instructed all departments to work in close coordination and submit regular updates on preparedness measures. The committees will hold periodic meetings during the monsoon season to review the ground situation, address civic complaints and ensure that remedial measures are implemented without delay.

The decision reflects the government's focus on proactive disaster management rather than reactive measures after heavy rainfall. By bringing multiple agencies under a single district-level coordination mechanism, the administration aims to reduce response time, improve accountability and provide quicker relief to residents affected by flooding or waterlogging.

The initiative is expected to play a crucial role in managing monsoon-related challenges across the capital, particularly in low-lying areas that experience frequent inundation. With forecasts indicating spells of heavy rainfall in the coming weeks, the Delhi government hopes the newly formed District Level Coordination Committees will help ensure smoother traffic movement, better drainage management and enhanced public safety throughout the rainy season.

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