user
user icon

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation has announced the closure of all meat shops in the city during the upcoming Navratri festival. The decision, approved by the executive board, will be enforced through awareness campaigns and monitoring drives.
 

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators anr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 29, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

Varanasi: The Varanasi Municipal Corporation has announced that all meat shops in the city will remain closed during the upcoming Navratri festival and that the move, approved by the executive board, will be backed by awareness campaigns and enforcement drives during the festival. Municipal Commissioner Akshat Verma spoke to ANI and said that preparations are underway to enforce the order.

"As per the decision taken by the executive board, we have decided that the meat shops in the municipal area will remain closed during Navratri. We are working to implement that," Verma said.

To ensure compliance, the civic body will first launch a public awareness campaign.

"We have our vans that will move around the city to monitor the situation. If any meat shops are found open during the period, we will take appropriate action," he added.

In recent years, several cities in Uttar Pradesh have enforced temporary bans on the sale of meat during major Hindu festivals to maintain religious sanctity and public sentiment.

Delhi BJP MLA Ravi Kant urges closure of meat shops in East Delhi

Meanwhile, in the national capital, BJP MLA from Delhi's Trilokpuri, Ravi Kant, has urged the closure of meat shops in East Delhi for the duration of Chaitra Navratri, which begins on March 30. In a letter to the District Magistrate of East District, Shastri Nagar, Kant requested that meat shops be shut during the nine-day festival to maintain sanctity and ensure cleanliness across Delhi

He also highlighted the significance of the upcoming Chaitra Navratri and Hindu New Year celebrations beginning March 30.

In his letter, he emphasised that the entire Sanatan Hindu community, devotees of Goddess Durga, observe these nine days with devotion, fasting, and reverence.

UP: Aligarh juice vendor shocked by Rs 7.79 crore tax notice, suspects PAN misuse

Additionally, Kant mentioned that April 6 marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, which is celebrated on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. This occasion is also revered by the entire Sanatan community.

Muslim Cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain, while responding to BJP MLA Ravi Kant, had earlier expressed his support for the closure of meat shops during the Navratri festival and said that the Muslim community would have no objection to the move as it respects the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain said that every religion has its own sentiments and faith and stressed the importance of interfaith respect.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain said, "Muslims have no objection to the move as it respects the sentiments of the Hindu community. This is a matter of administration. The Muslim community will have no objection to this because every religion has its own sentiments and faith attached to it, and we all must respect it.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri- are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.

In 2025, Eid-ul-Fitr and Chaitra Navratri, a Hindu festival, are likely to overlap, with Eid potentially falling on March 30 or 31, and Navratri beginning on March 30 and ending on April 7. 

Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2025: Remedies for Luck Based on Your Zodiac Sign

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Siachen's New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL's Tumkur shk

Siachen’s New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL’s Tumkur

'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan anr

'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan

Chhattisgarh: Security forces neutralise 16 Naxalites in Sukma encounter, 2 jawans injured march 29 2025 anr

Chhattisgarh: Security forces neutralise 16 Naxalites in Sukma encounter, 2 jawans injured

Egg seller and juice vendor get notices for GST dues worth 7.5 crores, left shocked shk

Egg seller and juice vendor get notices for GST dues worth Rs 7.5 crore, left shocked

Chhattisgarh: Security forces clash with Naxals in Sukma, operation continues on march 29 2025 anr

Chhattisgarh: Security forces clash with Naxals in Sukma, operation continues

Recent Stories

Shreyas Talpade REACTS to Chit-Fund scam allegations, calls claims false and baseless NTI

Shreyas Talpade REACTS to Chit-Fund scam allegations, calls claims false and baseless

Authentic Homemade Baklava Recipe Perfect for Eid Celebration sri

Baklava Sweet Recipe for Eid: A Melt-in-Your-Mouth Treat

Ex--Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest HRD

Ex-Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal discharged from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

UAE Gold Rate on March 29 2025: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold rate anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 29: Check 18k, 22k, 24k gold rate

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability here is when you can buy it gcw

Google India confirms Pixel 9a availability – Here’s when you can buy it!

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon
Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Video Icon
Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Video Icon
Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Video Icon