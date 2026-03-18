CM MK Stalin claims DMK focuses on data-backed achievements while rivals use slander. The statement comes as DMK finalises seat-sharing with CPI, Congress, and MDMK for assembly polls, amid allegations of Model Code of Conduct violations.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is sharing, with data, the achievements that are shaping the state's future and the stories of those who have benefited from them, while those with no achievements are busy hurling abuses and slander.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister drew a clear distinction between the DMK's governance approach and that of the opposition, stating that the people of Tamil Nadu are watching everything and will choose the dawn that brings progress. "On our platforms, we are sharing, with data, the achievements that are shaping Tamil Nadu's future, and the stories of those who have benefited from them! On the other hand, those who have no achievements to speak of--and no policies to act on--are busy hurling abuses and slander! The people of Tamil Nadu are watching everything. Our people will choose the dawn that brings progress," Stalin posted.

Seat-Sharing Talks for Assembly Polls

The Chief Minister's statement comes amid intense political activity in Tamil Nadu, with discussions going on among alliance partners to streamline seat allocations ahead of the assembly polls.

Earlier, the Communist Party of India (CPI) finalised its seat-sharing agreement with the ruling DMK for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 23. CPI will contest in five assembly constituencies as part of the DMK-led alliance.

Congress has also reached a seat-sharing arrangement. It will contest 28 assembly constituencies. The DMK had allocated a Rajya Sabha berth to the Congress.

Another alliance partner, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), will contest on four seats in the 234-member state assembly.

Model Code of Conduct Violation Allegations

Meanwhile, politicians are also alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the announcement of the upcoming elections.

Earlier, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai submitted a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer at the Secretariat in Chennai, alleging that a large number of mobile phones stocked at the Salem District Collectorate could be linked to violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan also wrote to state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar, alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The MCC is a set of guidelines that is issued by the ECI for candidates and political parties during elections. The code comes into effect as soon as the election schedule is announced.

The MCC prohibits the government from introducing any new grounds for projects or public initiatives. It also bans the government from putting up banners and posters highlighting government achievements. (ANI)