TMC MP Saugata Roy expressed confidence that Mamata Banerjee's candidate list will secure a two-thirds majority for the party in the West Bengal Assembly polls. He dismissed the BJP's remarks, stating the party has 'already lost'.

TMC Confident of Two-Thirds Majority

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday praised the party's candidate list for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, expressing confidence that the party will secure a two-thirds majority in the forthcoming polls. "We are fully confident, and the list of candidates that Mamata Banerjee has announced will give us a two-thirds majority," Roy told ANI.

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Roy further dismissed the BJP's remarks on the TMC's candidate list, saying the party was already irrelevant. "It's a very good list. Mamata Banerjee herself has announced (the candidates)...Whatever the BJP says is irrelevant because the BJP has already lost," he told reporters.

West Bengal Election Schedule

The West Bengal Assembly election will be held in two phases, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 4. The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6.

The last assembly election in the state was held in 2021, conducted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29, amid an intense contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Focus on Assam Polls

Apart from West Bengal, Assam will also go into single-phase polls on April 9, with counting on May 4.

AAP Announces Candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced six candidates in its second list for the upcoming Assam elections.

In its latest list, the party has fielded Ranu Mai Tenopi from Barhampur, whereas Biresh Difoesa will contest from Diphu. Pranab Priyangshu Dutta, Saynul Haque, Elvin Baruah and Ballav Patra will contest from Jorhat, North Karimganj, Palashbari and Dispur, respectively.

BJP vs Congress Contest

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)