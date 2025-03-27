UP: Aligarh juice vendor shocked by Rs 7.79 crore tax notice, suspects PAN misuse

Read Full Article

Aligarh: A juice vendor operating a small kiosk at the district court compound was left stunned after allegedly receiving an income tax notice demanding a payment of Rs 7.79 crore. Mohammed Rahees, a resident of the working-class neighborhood Sarai Rehman, was taken aback when he received the notice on March 18.

Confused and unsure of how to proceed, he turned to friends for assistance in understanding the contents of the official letter, which required him to respond by March 28.

While speaking to the media, Rahees shared his predicament, stating, "I was advised to consult an income tax lawyer, who asked me to gather my bank account records before drafting a response."

Earning barely Rs 400 a day, Rahees supports his entire family, including his elderly and ailing parents. The sudden notice has left him extremely distressed, he said.

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP's 8-year rule in UP, alleges corruption and loot under Yogi government

How did the juice seller receive the Income Tax notice?

The notice appears to stem from transactions amounting to Rs 7.79 crore that were recorded under Rahees' PAN card. A resident of Taar Wali Gali in Sarai Rehman, Rahees runs a small juice shop at the Diwani Kachehri premises. The Income Tax Department’s Section 3, under ITO Nain Singh, issued the notice, citing the substantial purchase and sale figures linked to his account.

The Income Tax Department is seeking an explanation from Rahees for not filing a return despite the significant turnover recorded under his PAN card. However, Rahees insists he has no knowledge of these transactions. According to ITO Nain Singh, the Rs 7.79 crore transaction details for the fiscal year 2021-22 were retrieved from the department’s server, which led to the issuance of the notice.

At the same time, a man named Deepak Sharma has been linked to the case. Statements from a few firm operators in Punjab suggest that Sharma has been paying them between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month for their services. The Income Tax Department suspects that Rahees’s PAN card was misused during the Punjab assembly elections.

Following the notice, the distressed juice seller sought assistance from his chartered accountant, who contacted the Income Tax officials. They clarified that the PAN card had been used in accordance with regulations and advised Rahees to submit a response. Additionally, they recommended filing a fraud and cheating case against those responsible to resolve the matter.

Govt school teacher forces student to slap classmates for wrong answers, case registered

Latest Videos