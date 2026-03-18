BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said the party has drafted its manifesto for the TN Assembly Election 2026. The document, to be released soon, focuses on social justice, women's and farmers' empowerment for inclusive development.

BJP Manifesto Nears Completion

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said that the party has drafted its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2026 and will finalise it soon before its official release. Speaking to ANI, she said, "We have drafted it, and tomorrow we will finalise it, after which we will submit it to our leaders, and then it will be released. Almost all aspects of social justice, women's empowerment, and farmers' empowerment are covered." She added that the manifesto aims to address key issues concerning various sections of society, with a focus on inclusive development.

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Election Schedule and Political Landscape

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect immediately, with the initiation of the election process for the 234-member state assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes DMK, Congress, and other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Recap of 2021 Assembly Elections

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won with 133 seats. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) followed with 66 seats. Congress stood at 18 seats. The state saw a voter turnout of 76.6 per cent.