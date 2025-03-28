Chaitra Navratri 2025: Remedies for Luck Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Astrology
In Hinduism, Chaitra Navratri is considered a symbol of the beginning of the Hindu New Year. It starts from the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month,.
This time Chaitra Navratri will start from March 30, 2025 and will last till April 6, 2025. During these nine days, devotees fast and worship Maa Durga.
From an astrological point of view, this year Maa Durga is coming riding on an elephant, which is considered auspicious. It means that this Navratri will bring wealth.
If you do some special remedies according to your zodiac sign, then positive changes can come in your life with the grace of Maa in Chaitra Navratri.
Offer red flowers or chunri to Maa during Navratri. This will remove the obstacles coming in the work.
Offer white flowers to Maa Durga. This will give mental peace and relieve stress.
Offer green things or green fruits to Maa in Naivedya (Prasad). This will create chances of economic progress.
Worship the Mother with rituals and offer her white clothes. This will increase family happiness.
Offer jaggery to Maa. This will bring success in work and desired results.
Offer kheer and green clothes during Navratri. This will bring stability in life.
After Navratri Puja, gift white handkerchiefs to girls. This will remove the obstacles coming in the job.
After worshiping Maa, recite Saptashloki Durga 18 times. This will create chances of increase in wealth.
Recite Durga Saptashati throughout Navratri. This will give benefits in every field.
Offer halwa and gram on the day of Ashtami. With this, special grace of Maa will be obtained.
Offer hibiscus flowers to Maa Durga. This will bring success in the workplace.
Sprinkle Gangajal throughout the house and offer kheer to Maa on Navami Tithi. This will maintain happiness and prosperity in the house.
