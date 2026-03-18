Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, has sought interim bail from a Karkardooma court on medical grounds, citing a hernia. The court has issued notice to the Delhi Police for a response.

Bail Plea on Medical Grounds

Tahir Hussain, a former AAP MCD councillor, has moved the Karkardooma Court seeking interim bail on medical grounds. He is an accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

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Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai issued notice to the Delhi Police, and the matter has been listed for hearing on Wednesday. Hussain's earlier bail plea was rejected by the court on January 29. The court has also directed the concerned jail superintendent to submit a report on his medical condition. Hussain has sought interim bail citing health issues, particularly a hernia.

Court's Stance on Previous Bail Applications

The court had rejected the bail plea of Tahir Hussain and two others on January 29. "Now, despite the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court regarding co-accused persons, when this Court has once formed the opinion that prima facie a case is made out against the applicant, no other opinion can be formed now by reviewing the earlier order," ASJ Sameer Bajpai had said in the January 29 order.

While dismissing Hussain's plea, the court added, "Accordingly, the Court does not find merits in the application, and the same is hereby dismissed."

Earlier, on March 30, 2024, the court had also dismissed Hussain's bail application, stating that the allegations against the accused are prima facie true. " In the earlier order, this Court also observed that a prima facie case was there against the applicant and the bar under section 43D(5) OF UAPA was there and therefore, the case of the applicant was not a fit case for bail," the court said in the order.

Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case Details

In this case, Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Ishrat Jahan, Safoora Zargar and others are accused in this case. They are charge-sheeted under the IPC and UAPA. The matter is at the stage of arguements on charges. (ANI)