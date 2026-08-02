Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma. The verdict has reignited political tensions between BJP and AAP, while the victim's family continues to seek the death penalty.

The sentence of life in jail awarded to ex-councillor Tahir Hussain along with others involved in the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma has once again thrown light on the riots in Northeast Delhi in 2020. Right after the Karkardooma Court passed the sentence, the judgment caused yet another political conflict between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In response to the judgment passed by the court, while Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the judgment, AAP justified itself by claiming that Hussain had been expelled from the party at the time of filing the criminal case against him. The family members of Ankit Sharma were disappointed and claimed that they were expecting a death sentence from the court.

Rekha Gupta Asks AAP About Tahir Hussain

In reaction to the sentence passed by the court, the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta claimed that the judgment has helped enhance the people's trust in the judicial system. She asked why the senior leaders of AAP had supported Tahir Hussain despite the fact that murder cases had been filed against him.

The Chief Minister also asked former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to explain why, in her view, people facing such serious charges received political support. The verdict was a big step in getting justice for the victim's family, she said.

BJP terms Verdict Victory for Justice

Several BJP leaders welcomed the court ruling. The verdict was a victory for justice, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said and asserted that AAP should apologise to the people of Delhi for making Tahir Hussain a councillor.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana also said the decision would provide some relief to Ankit Sharma’s family. Those who publicly defended Hussain should now be answerable to the people, he said.

BJP's Accusation Denied by AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vehemently denied the charges made against them by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP's spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that Hussain was expelled from the party the moment the police registered a case against him.

Kakkar alleged that Hussain later contested elections from Mustafabad under a different platform, and questions should be directed towards everyone and not only AAP.

Family Demands Death Penalty While Convicted to Appeal

Despite the conviction, the family of Ankit Sharma stated that they are somewhat happy with the outcome. The brother of Sharma said that the family maintained that the case fell under the category of the rarest of rare and deserved capital punishment.

Tahir Hussain intends to file an appeal against the judgment in the Delhi High Court hoping to get justice in the process.

Background of the Delhi Riots Case of 2020

The case pertains to the communal violence that had erupted in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. Tahir Hussain and other accused were convicted of murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting and related offences based on an eyewitness account, digital records and circumstantial evidence and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Karkardooma Court.