A woman and her husband killed her lover in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh and buried his body inside their house. Foul smell led neighbours to alert police.

A woman and her husband killed the woman's lover and buried his body inside their house in the Dalmau area of Raebareli district, Uttar Pradesh, in a sensational murder case that came to light after neighbours complained of a foul smell.

According to police, the accused woman, Rita, was living with her lover Amit at her parental home in Pure Rajau. Her husband, Ram Prakash, frequently visited her there.

Dispute Leads to Murder

Following a dispute with Amit on July 29, Rita and Ram Prakash allegedly murdered him and buried the body inside a room in the house to conceal the crime. The incident came to light a few days later when neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the house.

Local residents alerted the police, who dug up the floor and recovered the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have taken Rita into custody for questioning, while her husband Ram Prakash is absconding. A case has been registered at Dalmau police station, and further investigation is underway.