A viral video from Lucknow has sparked controversy by allegedly showing a deceased 75-year-old man's thumb impression being taken on paper before his funeral. The incident is linked to a pre-existing property dispute, as the man had previously disowned his son from his assets.

A viral video from Lucknow has sparked controversy after the alleged thumb impression of a deceased 75-year-old man was reportedly taken on blank sheets of paper before his last rites. Police are currently reviewing the video, which has sparked concerns about a potential property dispute involving the man's relatives.

Following the death of 75-year-old Chhatrapal, the incident is said to have occurred in Khadaunha village under the Rahimabad police station area. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, seems to show some individuals taking thumb impressions of the dead guy on paper. The purported documentation's purpose is still unknown.

The deceased man's family were quoted in an NDTV story as saying that Chhatrapal and his wife, Shivdevi, had been at odds with their daughter-in-law Laxmi and son Mahendra. According to the family, the elderly couple remained with relatives after being compelled to leave their ancestral house in 2023.

The family further said that Chhatrapal thereafter disowned Mahendra and his wife from both his immovable and moveable property in a public notification. The family claimed that the judgement about the land had caused animosity between the father and son.

Chhatrapal's daughter Suman alleged that her father's health deteriorated on July 7. After learning about his health, she said, Mahendra reportedly accompanied his father to the village and promised to set up his treatment. Suman claims that two days after being brought to the village, on July 9, Chhatrapal passed away.

According to reports, the deceased's daughters arrived in the area for the last ceremonies after his passing. Suman said that during the funeral, Mahendra got into a fight with her and her sisters. Later, the widely shared video purportedly depicting the thumb impression being removed from their father's corpse surfaced, raising concerns about the circumstances of the event.

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The video has led to speculation that the thumb impressions may have been connected to the family's property dispute. However, there is currently no confirmation that the documents were intended for any property transfer or other legal transaction. The alleged purpose of taking the impressions remains a key question for investigators.