A man conducted a social experiment on women's safety in India by disguising himself as a woman. In a viral video, he is seen being stared at and followed by other men while riding a scooter, an experience he described as making him "shiver with fear." The video sparked outrage online, with many calling it an embarrassing “reality check”.

How safe are women in India? Indian guys are even capable of frightening away other Indian men, if this video is to be believed. Perplexed? A guy claimed to have conducted a sociological experiment on social media to gauge the safety of women in the nation. In the video, the male was seen disguising himself as a woman by donning a suit, covering his face, and applying eyemake as a finishing touch. Then he was observed riding a scooter outdoors, where he was followed by random men after being gazed at repeatedly.

The man stated that he was "shivering with fear" at one point because he felt so uncomfortable. The video quickly gained popularity and generated a lot of responses. While some online users referred to it as a "normal day in a woman's life in India," the majority described it as "embarrassing."

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts

“Atleast u guys should know how it feels to be a girl,” a user said. “Reality check of Indian men,” commented the next person. “Then they say clothes are the problem. Clothes are definitely not the problem here,” added another person. "I am not even surprised. This country is a goner," added another.

“This is so pathetic and unfortunately the reality of India and men in general,” added another person. “Observe how there are no male species in this comment section,” added another person.