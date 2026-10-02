A private school operator in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar was arrested after a video allegedly showing him making objectionable remarks to a female staff member went viral on social media.

A private school operator in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar was arrested after a video allegedly showing him making objectionable remarks to a female staff member went viral on social media. The accused, identified as Dinesh Rai, a resident of Motichhappar under the Ravindranagar Dhoos police station area, was taken into custody after police took cognisance of a social media post alleging sexual harassment and threats against the woman.

The more than five-minute video purportedly captures a conversation between Rai and the female staffer. During the exchange, Rai is allegedly heard making an inappropriate remark about having a physical relationship with her, saying, “My wife is ill… that’s why I want to sleep with you.”

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The woman appears to object to his remarks in the video, telling him that she is someone's daughter and questioning how he could speak to her in such a manner.

Following the video's circulation online, Ravindranagar Dhoos police registered FIR No. 160/2026 against Rai and arrested him.

According to the police press note, the case has been registered under Sections 75, 115(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to sexual harassment, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

The arrest was carried out by a police team led by SHO Anil Kumar Singh, along with Sub-Inspector Vinayak Yadav and Constable Pankaj Singh.

Police said further legal action would follow based on the investigation and the evidence gathered in the case.