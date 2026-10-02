A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his 42-year-old mother following a dispute over his desire to undergo gender-affirming surgery at their apartment in Lucknow’s Rajendra Nagar area on Thursday, police said.

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his 42-year-old mother following a dispute over his desire to undergo gender-affirming surgery at their apartment in Lucknow’s Rajendra Nagar area on Thursday, police said. According to police, the teenager had been living and presenting as a female and wanted to undergo surgery as part of his transition. The issue had reportedly become a source of tension within the family, leading to a fatal confrontation.

The incident took place at Vision Apartment near Rajendra Nagar crossing, under the jurisdiction of Naka Hindola police station.

Preliminary probe suggests that an argument broke out when the mother allegedly tried to dissuade the teenager from pursuing the procedure. She reportedly advised the minor to seek medical and psychological intervention instead.

During the confrontation, the teenager allegedly attacked his mother with an iron wrench, inflicting severe head injuries. The woman died from her injuries, police said.

Following the incident, the minor allegedly contacted the police himself and informed them about what had happened. A police team rushed to the apartment and found the woman dead, while the teenager was still present at the scene. He was subsequently taken into custody and is being questioned.

Senior police officials, along with a forensic team, inspected the apartment and collected evidence, including the suspected weapon. The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

SHO Naka Hindola, Vivek Kumar Chaudhary, said preliminary findings indicate the minor may be experiencing gender dysphoria. Experts and medical professionals will counsel the teenager as the investigation continues.

Police said the exact sequence of events is yet to be established and will be determined through forensic examination and further inquiry.