As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign, the Department of School Education and Literacy organised a cleanliness drive at a PM SHRI school in New Delhi, led by Secretary T. K. Anil Kumar. Students and officials participated in the Shramdaan.

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Union Ministry of Education, organised a Swachhata Shramdaan at a PM SHRI school in New Delhi as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026 campaign. Led by Secretary, DoSEL, T. K. Anil Kumar, the drive was conducted under the aegis of Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE and brought together students, teachers, senior officials and officers of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The cleanliness drive covered the school campus, an adjoining community space and the park in front of the school, bringing the school and surrounding community together in a collective effort to promote cleanliness.

Fostering Environmental Responsibility

The Shramdaan was followed by a tree plantation programme under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0’. Students participated in the programme to reinforce the message of environmental conservation and sustainable practices. A quiz on the Solid Waste Management Rules was also organised to strengthen students’ understanding of source segregation and responsible waste disposal through interactive learning. The programme highlighted the role of schools in fostering clean, sustainable and environmentally responsible habits among students. It encouraged students to actively contribute to cleanliness and environmental conservation, reinforcing the commitment of the Department of School Education and Literacy towards making Swachhata a part of everyday life and contributing to the vision of a Swachh and Viksit Bharat.

Senior officials of DoSEL, who actively joined the Shramdaan included Dheeraj Sahu, Additional Secretary; Archana Sharma Awasthi, Additional Secretary; Prachi Pandey, Joint Secretary; Amarpreet Duggal, Joint Secretary, Pankaj K. P. Shreyaskar, Deputy Director General (Statistics); Deepika Jain, Chief Controller of Accounts and Vikas Gupta, Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, along with the officers of KVS (ANI)

Health Ministry's 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Drive

Earlier, on October 1, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organised a voluntary cleanliness drive or shramdaan under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ campaign near Gate No. 3 of Kartavya Bhavan-1 on Dr Rajendra Prasad Marg in New Delhi. The officials and staff took part in the activity as part of the campaign theme, ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’, reaffirming the emphasis on collective action and public participation in cleanliness initiatives. (ANI)