CJP activists protested in Mumbai while SFI, DYFI members, and opposition leaders protested in Delhi, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over poll irregularities. Police detained several AAP leaders amid heavy security.

Activists of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other civil society organisations staged a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, while members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), along with opposition leaders, staged protests near Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Heavy police deployment was seen at Shivaji Park in Mumbai in view of the protest call. In Delhi, security was tightened in central Delhi after police denied permission for the proposed demonstration and imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Protest in Mumbai

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was a “traitor” and alleged that he is the "real anti-national" and said the protest in Mumbai would receive support from people across the country. “The youth of the whole country, the young generation, everyone came out last time for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. And this time too, it is going to be the same with Gyanesh Kumar, who is a traitor to the country. The youth of Mumbai are hitting the streets again. Today, a massive protest is going to happen at Shivaji Park. And I want, I appeal to all the Mumbaikars and our friends. Everyone come,” Das said.

Reacting to the CJP protest in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the allegations being raised against the Election Commission had already been countered. “The entire matter has been exposed. Following the press conference held by the three Election Commissioners, their fake narrative has been busted. Yet, attempts are still being made to push this fake narrative. They will not succeed in this,” Fadnavis said.

Opposition Rallies at Jantar Mantar

In Delhi, members of SFI and DYFI staged a protest near Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission and the SIR exercise, with CPI(M) leaders demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was held despite Delhi Police denying permission for the proposed demonstration and imposing prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby, who joined the protest, alleged that Kumar had violated rules governing the functioning of the Election Commission and demanded his removal. “Gyanesh Kumar should be arrested for the criminal activity of cutting people’s votes,” Baby said.

Speaking to reporters, Baby said thousands of youth and student leaders from SFI and DYFI had come to Delhi from different parts of the country. “In Jantar Mantar and a few other places in Delhi, thousands of youth and student leaders of the Students Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation have come from different parts of the country. I think they should be the biggest mobilisation in Delhi today,” he said.

Baby alleged that CEC Kumar had been “nakedly violating all existing rules” governing the Election Commission and demanded his removal. “He should be removed as he’s not resigning; he has to be removed. Till he is removed, the student youth movement will continue,” Baby said.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also demanded Kumar’s removal and called for an immediate halt to the SIR exercise. “The main question is to make the CEC resign and remove him. He won’t resign; he needs to be removed. The SIR must be stopped immediately, and the Election Commission must be fixed by changing the 2023 law,” Karat said.

AAP Leaders Join Protest, Face Detention

Aam Aadmi Party leaders also staged a protest in central Delhi over the SIR exercise. AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj was detained by Delhi Police soon after reaching Jantar Mantar and joining the protest.

Bharadwaj alleged that police personnel had mishandled women protesters and said he had also been scratched by police personnel during his detention.

Minutes before his detention, Bharadwaj said police personnel, including the SHO, had been stationed outside his residence and that he had reached Jantar Mantar despite the restrictions. “I came along. The SHO sat outside my home the whole night. Right now, police personnel are outside my home, even after I told them that I am not at my residence,” he said.

He also urged young people to reach the protest site, saying he had travelled without a vehicle. “But I want to tell my young people and Gen Z that if I can reach here without any vehicle, using the metro, then you can also be here,” Bharadwaj said.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj said he and AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha had been detained despite the protest being peaceful and called on people to continue the demonstration peacefully.

Bharadwaj also described the protest as a fight for democracy and freedom and urged people to pursue the issue through constitutional and peaceful means. “This is a fight where if we don’t fight, democracy and freedom in this country are all going to end. Therefore, you have to fight this battle. You have to fight this battle in a technical, constitutional, and peaceful manner; there is no other option,” he said.

Delhi Police also detained AAP leader Atishi, MLA Kuldeep Kumar, and other members of the AAP, Congress and the united opposition during the protests demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Police Restrictions and Security Arrangements

Police restrictions and security arrangements Delhi Police imposed Section 163 of the BNSS in New Delhi, under which assemblies of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing, dharnas, slogans and speeches are prohibited without prior written permission.

Police also barred the carrying of firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks and similar articles.

DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said preventive arrangements had been made and appealed to people to cooperate with the police. “Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in New Delhi, and protests, demonstrations, marches and similar activities are not permitted. Preventive arrangements have been made, and everyone is requested to follow the law and cooperate with the police,” Sharma said.

When asked about injuries to police personnel on duty at the Jantar Mantar protest site, Sharma said the situation was being assessed. “Some people have sustained injuries; we are assessing,” Sharma said.

Police and Rapid Action Force personnel, along with a riot control vehicle, were deployed at Jantar Mantar, while barricades were placed on roads leading to the area. Additional security personnel were also sought in view of the expected turnout.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed entry and exit at 11 stations until further notice, including Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi. Interchange facilities remained available at select stations.

The protests come amid continuing opposition-led and civil society demonstrations over the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR exercise. The proposed Jantar Mantar demonstration has also been backed by other opposition leaders and civil society groups.

The opposition movement against the Chief Election Commissioner is set to continue, with the INDIA bloc planning a series of protests, including a programme on October 6 and a rally in Delhi on November 1. (ANI)