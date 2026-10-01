A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted from outside her home in Ujjain on Tuesday night after two men arrived in a black car and allegedly forced her inside the vehicle.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted from outside her home in Ujjain on Tuesday night after two men arrived in a black car and allegedly forced her inside the vehicle. According to the woman's family, she was standing outside her house when the two youths arrived in a black car without a number plate and allegedly dragged her into the vehicle.

Family members reportedly attempted to intervene and rescue her, but the men allegedly overpowered them before driving away with the woman. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, capturing the alleged abduction.

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Police registered a kidnapping case following a complaint from the woman's family and immediately launched a search operation.

Jiwajiganj police station in-charge Pratik Sharma said a search operation began as soon as the police were informed. During the investigation, police identified one of the accused, while the second suspect was identified as his associate.

Police are now attempting to trace the accused's mobile phone number. However, the phone has reportedly been switched off, making it difficult to trace his location.

A police team has been assigned to gather information about the black car, while another team is working to trace the route taken by the vehicle after the alleged abduction.

Police are examining footage from other cameras installed in the surrounding area in an effort to establish the vehicle's movements and track down the accused.

Woman Claims On Video She Left On Her Own Will

Meanwhile, a video circulating widely on social media has added another twist to the case. In the video, the man and woman claim that they are together by mutual consent.

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According to Sharma, police have registered a case of abduction. Once the woman is recovered, her statement will be recorded before the competent authority.

Further investigation is underway.