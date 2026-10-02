A series of viral videos from Madhya Pradesh has sparked outrage by exposing educational staff forcing students to perform inappropriate tasks. Recent incidents include an Anganwadi worker and a teacher receiving foot massages from children, and another teacher allegedly sending minors to buy alcohol.

A video, sparking concerns over the conduct of staff at educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh, surfaced on social media on Friday. The clip showed the students allegedly being made to perform inappropriate tasks like giving foot massage to Aanganwadi worker. Earlier, too, videos exposed students digging soil on school ground, washing utensils, while teacher sleeps. In the latest incident, a video from an Anganwadi centre in Chacha Mohalla, Ward No. 12, Chandameta, Parasia, in Chhindwara district, has gone viral on social media.

There is a small child who is standing on her legs and pressing them with her feet, while the video supposedly shows an Anganwadi worker laying on the floor. It is also possible to hear the assistant showing the youngster where she should apply more pressure and where she should reposition her feet.

Concerns have been made over the manner in which children within the Anganwadi center are cared for and supervised as a result of the occurrence. It is anticipated that further information on the event and any actions taken by the authorities will be forthcoming.

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Similar Incidents Reported

A similar case was recorded from the Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School in Gandhinagar, Bhopal, before the one in Chhindwara. A video showed a teacher massaging a student's foot while she sat on a chair with one leg on another chair. The event reportedly happened on a Thursday, and the video only showed up on social media a few days later. The teacher said she wasn't doing anything wrong and that she hurt her foot when she stepped into a broken tile pit near the school gate. She said the student had massaged her foot to make it feel better.

A teacher at a government school in Chhatarpur has been accused of drinking alcohol on school grounds and soliciting children under the age of 18 to bring him alcoholic beverages. This is another instance of the same behaviour. Teacher Bhagwandas Ahirwar is posted at Government Middle School in Hyderabad village under the Bamnour cluster. Villagers alleged that he often reached school after consuming alcohol and sent students to purchase liquor. A video purportedly shows minors carrying a liquor bottle and referring to “Maasab”, allegedly referring to the teacher.