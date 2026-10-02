A child was beaten and dragged by a woman in Punjab's Amritsar. The video shows the woman grabbing the child, repeatedly slapping her and dragging her towards a house. The girl’s mother tried to intervene but was allegedly threatened. Residents later stepped in and rescued the child. A police complaint has been registered in the case.

A 5-year-old girl was beaten and dragged by a woman in a residential area of Amritsar, Punjab. A CCTV footage of the incident surfacing online has sparked outage for such cruelty towards a child. The disturbing footage hows the woman grabbing the child, hitting her repeatedly and dragging her towards a house. The incident reportedly took place around 7 pm on Thursday in the Dharampura area near Jodhewal. The child’s family has approached the police and sought action against the woman, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

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CCTV shows child being slapped and dragged

According to the footage, the girl is seen running along the road while her mother follows behind her. A woman then approaches the child, grabs her and begins hitting her.

The woman appears to slap the girl several times within a few seconds before knocking her to the ground. She then grabs the child and drags her towards her house as the girl struggles to get away.

The footage also shows the girl’s mother rushing towards them in an attempt to rescue her daughter. The woman allegedly threatens and pushes her away during the confrontation. The mother is then seen falling on the road.

Nearby residents eventually reach the spot and intervene. They manage to take the child away from the woman. The footage appears to show the woman attempting to approach the girl again, but residents prevent her from doing so.

Family seeks action against woman

The child’s family identified the girl as Maaniya and said she had gone outside to collect some household items when the incident happened. Her family said she already has difficulty with her legs and wears special footwear.

The child’s father, Pankaj, said a local tuition teacher also reached the spot and helped protect the girl. The child’s mother, Priyanka, said the situation could have become more serious had people not intervened in time.

The family said they were not aware of any reason for the woman’s alleged attack on the child. The family has filed a complaint with the police. Police have taken the CCTV footage into account and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Local residents have also expressed concern about the woman’s behaviour. Claims about her mental health have circulated locally, but these have not been independently established. The investigation is expected to determine what led to the confrontation.