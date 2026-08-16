On India's 80th Independence Day, 20 blackbucks were rewilded into the Banni grasslands of Kutch. The move, a joint effort by Gujarat's Forest Dept and Vantara, aims to restore the region's native herbivore population and ecological balance.

Marking India's 80th Independence Day on August 15, the Gujarat Forest Department, in collaboration with Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) - Vantara, successfully rewilded 20 blackbucks (Antilope cervicapra) into the Banni grasslands of Kutch. The initiative marks a significant step forward in restoring native herbivore populations and reinforcing the ecological balance of one of India's premier grassland habitats.

A Meticulous Translocation Process

The group of 20 blackbucks, comprising five males and 15 females, was safely transferred from Vantara's facility in Jamnagar following formal approvals from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat. The translocation adhered strictly to veterinary guidelines, including comprehensive health screenings, quarantine periods, disease surveillance, and humane transport protocols managed by Vantara.

Restoring Ecological Balance

Blackbucks, alongside species like chinkara, nilgai, and wild boar, historically formed the core herbivore base of Banni. Their reintroduction aims to rebuild natural predator-prey dynamics and boost ecosystem resilience. The effort aligns with national wildlife goals championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting the broader vision of Project Cheetah and grassland habitat recovery through scientific wildlife management and local participation.

Highlighting the event's significance, Dr Jaipal Singh, IFS, Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat, stated: "Restoring native wildlife is fundamental to restoring healthy landscapes. The release of these 20 blackbucks into Banni on India's Independence Day is an important milestone in our continuing effort to recover the ecological character and biodiversity of these unique grasslands. Such restoration requires science, sustained management and collaboration, and we appreciate Vantara's technical support in carrying out the programme in accordance with prescribed protocols."