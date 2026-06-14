A 22-year-old man allegedly strangled his newlywed sister to death and dumped her body in a well after a heated dispute over her relationship with her boyfriend in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district.

A 22-year-old man allegedly strangled his newlywed sister to death and dumped her body in a well after a heated dispute over her relationship with her boyfriend in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district. The victim, identified as Ranju (20), was allegedly murdered by her brother, Sandeep Yadav. According to officials, the accused later surrendered at the Haswa outpost under the Thariyanv police station limits and allegedly confessed to the crime.

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Police said Ranju had been married around one-and-a-half months ago. After returning to her parental home following a customary post-wedding visit, she allegedly left with her boyfriend, who belonged to another community, and returned three days later.

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Police revealed that family members repeatedly counselled the young woman and sent her back to her husband's home. However, she allegedly continued to insist on staying with her boyfriend, triggering tensions within the family.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the incident surfaced after Yadav informed police that he was taking his sister back to her matrimonial home on Friday when an argument broke out between them over the issue.

According to police, the confrontation escalated, and Yadav allegedly strangled Ranju to death before disposing of her body in a nearby well in an attempt to hide the crime.

Acting on the information provided by the accused, police recovered the body from the well and sent it for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered against Yadav under relevant sections of law, and further investigation into the incident is underway.