A NEET aspirant, who had been missing for 16 days, resurfaced and accused multiple men of kidnapping, brutal sexual assault and torture during her captivity in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba.

A chilling case from Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba has triggered outrage after a NEET aspirant, who had been missing for 16 days, resurfaced and accused multiple men of kidnapping, brutal sexual assault and torture during her captivity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The student alleged that she was abducted outside a coaching centre, held hostage for over two weeks and repeatedly raped while being threatened with the murder of her brother if she resisted.

“I was raped every two hours after being injected with intoxicants. My entire body was burned with cigarettes. They would show me my brother’s photo and say that if I didn’t comply, they would kill him.”

Police recorded the woman’s statement in court before admitting her to the district hospital for treatment. According to her testimony, her NEET examination was scheduled for May 3.

“On April 30, I was going from the library to my room. On the way, a large car stopped near me and 2-3 men came out and pulled me into the car. They injected me with intoxicants. Among them were Mohit Shrivas, Ankit Shrivas, a bearded man, Hallu Shrivas, Hallu Rajput and 2-3 others. One man in his 40s was driving the car.”

The student further alleged that she was later taken to Prayagraj, where the accused pressured her into marrying Mohit. She claimed the men repeatedly threatened to kill her brother if she refused to cooperate.

Her brother, while demanding strict action against the accused, said the family would not rest until justice was delivered.

“My sister’s condition is very critical. She has been admitted to a govt hospital. Until the accused are punished, we will not find peace. Mohit Shrivas, Ankit Shrivas, Sant Ram Shrivas, Tej Ram Shrivas, Ajay, Hallu Rajput, Bharra Rajput and a total of 15-20 people are involved in this entire conspiracy,” he said.

Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh stated that the girl arrived at the police station on her own. He added that an audio-video clip had surfaced allegedly showing the girl marrying accused Mohit.

The officer said the student was produced before the court, where her statement under Section 161 was recorded, following which she was handed over to her brother. Police said the investigation was ongoing based on the testimony provided in court.

The victim, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, had been reported missing earlier this month. On May 7, her family lodged a kidnapping case at Mahoba City Kotwali against Mohit, Ankit and Santram.

Her mother also revealed that the accused had allegedly harassed her daughter in the past.

“The accused Mohit and Ankit also harassed my daughter on the street one year ago, for which a case is ongoing in Chhatarpur.”