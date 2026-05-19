A 20-year-old BA second-year student was found dead in a sugarcane field under the Rohta police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday, three days after she disappeared while heading to her college examination.

A 20-year-old BA second-year student was found dead in a sugarcane field under the Rohta police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday, three days after she disappeared while heading to her college examination.

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The young woman had gone missing on Thursday while on her way to appear for an exam. Her body was later recovered from the field. The victim’s family has alleged that she was kidnapped, raped, and brutally murdered.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said, "During interrogation, the accused claimed that they met on the day she went missing. He said that he checked her phone and found chats with another youth, which enraged him. In a fit of anger, he killed her."

The victim’s father made disturbing allegations against the prime accused, claiming the man had been stalking and harassing his daughter for years. According to him, the accused, along with two associates from a nearby village, had even attempted to kidnap her two years ago.

"Villagers had brokered a compromise between the families back then. She was so terrified of him that she stopped attending college and had only recently resumed to write her final examinations," the father said.

"Appropriate sections of the law will be applied in the FIR after the medical report. We are investigating all angles, including the role of the other two associates named by the family," the SSP said.