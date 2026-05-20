An Indian man’s Reddit post about trying to survive on savings after a layoff has struck a nerve online, triggering intense discussions around budgeting, emergency funds and navigating a brutal job market without a steady income.

An Indian man’s Reddit post about trying to survive on savings after a layoff has struck a nerve online, triggering intense discussions around budgeting, emergency funds and navigating a brutal job market without a steady income.

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Posting on Reddit’s r/FinancialPlanning_Ind subreddit, the man revealed that he lost his job in March and was now carefully stretching his savings while desperately searching for his next opportunity.

“I got laid off two months ago, have Rs 6 lakh in savings, and no income. How do I make this money last while I figure out my next move without destroying my financial future?” the post was titled.

The user explained that his total savings, including severance pay, stood at nearly Rs 6 lakh. With no EMIs, a monthly rent of Rs 12,000 and overall expenses hovering around Rs 22,000, he estimated that he could survive for roughly six to seven months if he remained disciplined with spending.

“Actively interviewing, but the market is rough right now. Could take three months, could take six,” he said, while asking fellow Redditors whether he should pause SIPs, liquidate investments or adopt other financial strategies to stay afloat during the uncertain phase.

The post quickly drew widespread responses from users who urged him to focus on survival, conserve cash and avoid unnecessary financial risks until he secured stable employment again.

One user wrote, “Cut down all unnecessary expenses, subscriptions, etc. Food, roof and healthcare should be the priority. Pause investments, but don’t liquidate unless you are in need of cash. Invest money in finding a new job.”

The advice appeared to resonate deeply with the laid-off man, who later admitted that the response helped bring clarity to his financial confusion.

“This is exactly the clarity I needed, honestly. Cutting subscriptions is something I can do today, probably Rs 3,000 - Rs 4,000 sitting there that I don't even use,” he said, adding that he had also been considering taking a course that could improve his chances in the job market.

Another Reddit user encouraged him to explore contractual opportunities through LinkedIn while continuing his hunt for a permanent role, suggesting that short-term work could ease financial pressure during the transition period.

“Pause investments. As someone suggested, put money in liquid funds or breakable FDs. Don’t think about investments. I stopped all investments during the 3-4 months when I did not have a job. Mental peace is worth much more than a mere 12-15% in the market,” one Reddit user shared.