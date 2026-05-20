A village head was accused of confining and raping a Dalit woman sanitation worker who had reportedly visited his house to get her salary slip signed in Uttar Pradesh, police officials said on Wednesday.

In a shocking incident, a village head was accused of confining and raping a Dalit woman sanitation worker who had reportedly visited his house to get her salary slip signed in Uttar Pradesh, police officials said on Wednesday.

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According to Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar, the alleged incident took place on May 18.

The 40-year-old woman, employed as a sanitation worker following her husband’s death, alleged that the village head had called her to his residence under the pretext of signing official salary documents.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that shortly after she entered the house, the accused locked the door, tied her hands and raped her.

She further alleged that the accused hurled casteist abuses at her and threatened her with severe consequences if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone.

Acting on the complaint, police on Tuesday night registered a case under Sections 64(1) (rape), 352 (intentional insult) and 351(3) (causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Officials confirmed that the victim has been sent for medical examination, while further investigation into the case is currently underway.