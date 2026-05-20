Shocking videos from Bihar show locals dismantling under‑construction roads to collect concrete for home building, sparking outrage online and raising questions about poverty, civic responsibility, and misuse of public infrastructure.

Shocking visuals from Bihar have gone viral, capturing locals dismantling under‑construction and newly laid roads to take away concrete and building materials for their own homes. The incidents, filmed in Jehanabad district villages including Audan Bigha, have ignited widespread debate across social media platforms.

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The footage shows men, women, and elderly residents chipping away wet concrete and slabs from unfinished road surfaces. They were seen carrying the material away in bags and bowls, reportedly for personal housing construction.

The clips quickly spread across Instagram and Facebook, drawing sharp reactions. Critics condemned the blatant misuse of taxpayer‑funded public infrastructure and pointed to the absence of civic responsibility. Many argued that dismantling roads meant for community use undermines development efforts and wastes public resources.

At the same time, some commentators highlighted the desperation behind such actions. They noted that extreme poverty and the struggle for basic shelter often push people into making choices that clash with civic norms.

Public Reaction

The viral videos have sparked outrage but also raised uncomfortable questions about the balance between survival needs and civic duty. While the dismantling of public property has been widely criticized, the incidents underline the persistent housing insecurity faced by rural communities.

Authorities are now under pressure to address both the misuse of infrastructure and the deeper social issues driving such behaviour. The debate continues to unfold online, reflecting the tension between development goals and ground realities in Bihar.