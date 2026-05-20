A 22-year-old MNC employee, Shivani Singh, was brutally murdered just four days after her engagement in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

A phone call helped police trace the alleged killer of 22-year-old MNC employee Shivani Singh, who was brutally murdered just four days after her engagement in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The accused, identified as Prem Kumar Manjhi, was arrested on Tuesday after CCTV footage and mobile call records were put together to crack the case.

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Shivani had left her home for office on May 17 but never returned, triggering panic among her family members. Her body, bearing multiple injuries, was discovered near the Utretia railway station in the Vrindavan Yojana area on Monday.

According to ADCP South Zone Vasanth Kumar, police closely examined CCTV footage and analysed Shivani’s call detail records during the investigation. The probe revealed that Shivani had received a call from her alleged lover, Prem Kumar Manjhi, shortly before she disappeared. The call and subsequent location tracking eventually led police straight to the accused.

Police said Shivani had recently got engaged to a man named Prakash on May 14, and wedding preparations were already underway at her home. During questioning, investigators learnt that Prem, who had reportedly been in a relationship with Shivani for nearly six years, was deeply disturbed by the engagement.

According to police, Prem allegedly called Shivani to meet him at a secluded stretch near the railway station on the night of May 17. There, a heated confrontation erupted between them over her engagement and their relationship.

Prem allegedly strangled Shivani using a rubber pipe during the argument. He allegedly dragged her body into nearby bushes, smashed her head with a stone, and later dumped her mobile phone into the Telibagh canal to erase evidence.

Prem Kumar Manjhi, 23, has been booked under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and destruction of evidence.