A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar has turned an ordinary e-rickshaw into an unlikely mountain explorer, taking the three-wheeler through the rugged and demanding roads of Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley.

A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar has turned an ordinary e-rickshaw into an unlikely mountain explorer, taking the three-wheeler through the rugged and demanding roads of Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley. Sumit Kumar Prajapati began documenting his unusual adventure on Instagram on August 15, promising followers a glimpse of the route, the challenges along the way and the reactions of people he encountered. By the end of the journey, he had chronicled the expedition in 27 videos.

According to details shared on his Instagram account, Sumit initially travelled to Manali with his friends, while his e-rickshaw was transported separately to the hill town on a truck. On August 19, he began his journey from Manali towards Spiti, tackling the rest of the route alone in his electric three-wheeler.

The idea reportedly emerged during a conversation with friends who were planning a road trip to Spiti by car. When Sumit was asked how he would undertake the journey without owning one, he would simply take his e-rickshaw.

One of the biggest questions was: How would he charge an electric vehicle in the remote mountains?

Sumit explained through his videos that he charged the e-rickshaw at the places where he stopped overnight. To prepare for emergencies, he also carried a generator along with him.

His followers suggested instead of travelling alone, why not let passengers ride in the e-rickshaw? Sumit took the advice and began carrying passengers during parts of his journey towards Spiti.

As the three-wheeler ventured deeper into the mountains, it became an attraction of its own. At one point, Sumit was seen navigating a rocky stretch at an altitude of around 12,500 feet, drawing the attention of fellow travellers.

Several tourists reportedly stopped to capture videos, visibly surprised to see an e-rickshaw negotiating steep, rocky and challenging mountain roads.

While some people applauded Sumit’s determination, others were simply amazed that the electric three-wheeler had managed to travel so deep into the high-altitude terrain.

The journey reached another major milestone on August 26, when Sumit arrived at Kunzum Pass in his e-rickshaw. Posts on his social media account described the achievement as the first time an e-rickshaw had reached the location and claimed it as a world record. However, the record claim could not be independently verified.