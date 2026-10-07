Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Fall Sharply From Yesterday’s Levels; Check City-Wise Rates
Major Indian cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai recorded new 22-carat and 24-carat gold prices today. Buyers will see slight differences in the 1-gram gold rate across different cities.
Gold Rates
Kolkata jewelers listed 22-carat gold at 13,710 per gram and 24-carat gold at 14,957 per gram today. Chennai and Mumbai markets also recorded the exact same prices for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold per gram.
Delhi
Delhi markets registered the 22-carat gold price at 13,725 per gram and the 24-carat gold price at 14,970 per gram today. Bengaluru buyers will pay 13,710 per gram for 22-carat gold and 14,957 per gram for 24-carat gold.
Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad jewelers priced 22-carat gold at 13,715 per gram and 24-carat gold at 14,960 per gram today. Kerala markets set the 22-carat gold rate at 13,710 per gram and the 24-carat gold rate at 14,957 per gram.
Hyderabad
Hyderabad markets recorded the 22-carat gold price at 13,710 per gram and the 24-carat gold price at 14,957 per gram today. Jaipur jewelers listed 22-carat gold at 13,725 per gram and 24-carat gold at 14,970 per gram.
Nagpur
Nagpur markets priced 22-carat gold at 14,280 per gram and 24-carat gold at 15,578 per gram today. Patna jewelers set the 22-carat gold rate at 13,710 per gram and the 24-carat gold rate at 14,957 per gram.
Lucknow
Lucknow jewelers listed 22-carat gold at 13,725 per gram and 24-carat gold at 14,970 per gram today. Madurai markets recorded the 22-carat gold price at 13,710 per gram and the 24-carat gold price at 14,957 per gram.
Surat
Surat markets registered the 22-carat gold price at 13,715 per gram and the 24-carat gold price at 15,960 per gram today. Bhubaneswar buyers will pay 13,710 per gram for 22-carat gold and 14,957 per gram for 24-carat gold.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.