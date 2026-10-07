A foreign solo traveller says her experience meeting men in India changed her perspective after she was warned about harassment and safety risks. She shared how strangers helped her, made friends and showed her a different side of India.

A solo traveller Ana has shared how her perception of travelling alone in India changed completely after she encountered kindness, friendship and unexpected support from people she met during her journey. Before arriving in the country, she said she had been repeatedly warned about harassment, robbery and unwanted attention from men, leaving her genuinely worried about travelling alone. However, after spending time in India, she found that many of her experiences were very different from what she had initially feared.

The traveller, who is documenting her journey from Portugal to Australia on social media, spoke openly about her first impressions of India and how her interactions with Indian men gradually changed her perspective. She said she avoided hitchhiking during her entire first month in the country because she was concerned about her safety.

Traveller Says India Experience Changed Her Perspective

In a video shared on social media, the traveller recalled the warnings she received before landing in India.

“Before landing in India, everyone warned me about harassment, robbery, and stares,” she said, adding that she was “genuinely a bit afraid” of visiting the country.

Because of those concerns, she said she completely avoided hitchhiking during her first month in India, despite travelling as part of a longer journey from Portugal to Australia.

However, as her journey progressed, her experiences began to challenge the expectations she had formed before arriving.

Strangers Offered Unexpected Help

According to the traveller, she repeatedly encountered people who were kind, funny and willing to help her during her travels.

One experience that particularly stood out involved strangers who reportedly spent around two hours helping her resolve a problem with her phone.

She also said that some of the people she met eventually became lifelong friends, describing these interactions as experiences that significantly changed the way she viewed Indian men.

Her account highlights how personal interactions during travel can sometimes challenge preconceived expectations formed through warnings, online discussions or stories heard before visiting a country.

Traveller Urges Women Not To Let Fear Stop Them

While sharing her positive experiences, the traveller was careful to point out that she was not suggesting India is completely safe or that women should travel without precautions.

She acknowledged that women can have very different experiences and said she was not trying to minimise the experiences of other female travellers.

She particularly advised women to remain cautious, especially when travelling in India's major cities.

At the same time, she encouraged travellers not to allow fear alone to prevent them from experiencing India's culture, people and atmosphere.

“Don’t let fear stop you from experiencing the beautiful energy of India,” she said.

Social Media Users React To Her Experience

The video sparked a positive response from social media users, with several commenters welcoming the traveller's account and appreciating her decision to highlight a different side of her experience in India.

One user commented: “Glad you had good experience there.”

Another user said: “Thank you for showing this side of Indian men...we have some great men here.”

A third user reflected on how openness between travellers and local people can influence their experiences, writing: “My theory is: approaching people with openness and kindness leads to receiving that same warmth in return....Of all the countries you’ve travelled to, where have you felt the least safe in your interactions with men?”

A fourth user praised Indian men, commenting: “Proud of my fellow brothers! The gentlemen”

A Different Side Of Solo Travel In India

The traveller's experience offers another perspective on solo travel in India, particularly for women who may have concerns about safety before visiting the country.

Her account does not suggest that travellers should ignore potential risks. Instead, it reflects the importance of balancing reasonable precautions with an openness to genuine human interactions.

For many solo travellers, meeting local people can become one of the most memorable parts of a journey. In this case, unexpected acts of kindness, assistance from strangers and friendships formed along the way appear to have played a major role in changing the traveller's perception of India.

As she continues her journey from Portugal to Australia, her experience in India serves as a reminder that travelling alone can bring both challenges and unexpected moments of connection.

For women planning a solo trip to India, her story may offer an encouraging perspective. Staying alert and taking sensible precautions can go hand in hand with remaining open to the kindness and hospitality that can also be found along the journey.