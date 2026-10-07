A young woman left her husband three months ago to live with a man in Chotila. Her husband and relatives dragged her back home last month and subjected her to horrific abuse.

Gandhinagar: Police arrested a man and his relatives for gang-raping his wife in Gujarat. The woman had left her husband to live with another man. The accused assaulted her under the excuse of a 'purification ritual'. Police arrested nine people in this case, including two women.

The victim belongs to Vapi in Gujarat. This shocking incident took place last Sunday. The woman left her husband three months ago. She started living with a young man in Chotila. Her husband and his relatives forcibly brought her back home last month. They chained her and locked her inside the house. The woman managed to escape five days ago. She went back to her partner. Her husband and relatives tracked them down and caught them. They tied the young man to a tree and thrashed him brutally. They forced the woman to drink urine. The attackers even forced the couple to have sex in front of them.

The accused recorded a video of this abuse and shared it on social media. They claimed they were doing a 'purification ritual' because the woman lived with another man. A local community leader saw this and filed a police complaint. Police officers searched house to house to find the victim. They rescued the woman and recorded her statement. After this, the police arrested nine people, including the husband and two women.