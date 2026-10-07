You can set aside Rs 8,000 (20 percent) for savings if you earn Rs 40,000 a month. You can put Rs 2,000 in an SIP and Rs 6,000 in an emergency fund for a low-risk approach. You can split it equally with Rs 4,000 in an SIP and Rs 4,000 in an emergency fund for a balanced plan. You can even invest Rs 6,000 in an SIP and keep Rs 2,000 for emergencies if you want to invest more aggressively.