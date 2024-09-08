UP man sells 3-year-old son for Rs 20k after hospital denies newborn, wife release over payment dues (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly compelled to sell his three-year-old son for Rs 20,000 to secure his wife and newborn child's "release" from a private hospital after he was unable to pay the dues.

A man’s desperate measures to secure his family’s release from a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar led to a tragic compromise and a wave of arrests. Harish Patel, a daily wager, had sought medical care at the hospital for his pregnant wife's delivery. Patel found himself ensnared in a harrowing predicament when his pregnant wife gave birth at the hospital and he was unable to pay the Rs 4,000 bill.

The hospital did not allow the mother and the newborn to leave the premises until Patel cleared the bill.

Harish was subjected to a nightmarish extortion as the hospital held his wife and newborn child hostage, demanding payment for their release.

With no option in sight, and in a desperate bid to free his family, Harish was then compelled to sell his 3-year-old son for Rs 20,000 to meet the hospital's demands.

The transaction, mediated by Amresh Yadav, saw the child transferred to Bhola Yadav, a buyer, while Harish's wife and newborn were finally released from their grim captivity.

The incident sparked outrage and prompted swift action from authorities after they were informed. Police arrested five people on Saturday including child buyer Bhola Yadav, Amresh Yadav, the mediator, Tara Kushwaha and two hospital employees.

According to media reports, a police constable, who allegedly failed to take action in the case, has also been taken off active duty and sent to police lines by the SP.

